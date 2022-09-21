Aryacoin (AYA) Market Cap Hits $312,116.16

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $312,116.16 and approximately $83,905.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005354 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2020. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

