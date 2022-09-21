Audius Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $183.50 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Coin Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,122,625,641 coins and its circulating supply is 824,683,041 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

