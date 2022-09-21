AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 34,860 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,860 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.18% of Avery Dennison worth $23,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,200,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Insider Activity

Avery Dennison Price Performance

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $175.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.49.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

