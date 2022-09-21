AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,831 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.14% of The Carlyle Group worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

