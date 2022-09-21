AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 438,282 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,282 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of NortonLifeLock worth $34,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,404 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 821.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth $60,927,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.