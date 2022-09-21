AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 460,710 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 460,710 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,067,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Fortinet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,444,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 268,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,427,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.