AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116,366 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.31% of Western Union worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Western Union by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Western Union by 18.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 82,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Western Union by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 30,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Union to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.