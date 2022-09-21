AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $21.41 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,581 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $21,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OTIS opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

