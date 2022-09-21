AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $22.98 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59,263 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $22,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average is $126.97. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

