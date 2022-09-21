AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $30.21 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,442 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.29% of Fidelity National Financial worth $30,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,000,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,591,000 after buying an additional 291,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 353,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.