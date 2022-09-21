AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDWGet Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.08% of CDW worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in CDW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,722,000 after purchasing an additional 167,701 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $168.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.