AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 3,059 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.26% of Arrow Electronics worth $19,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.9 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.45 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day moving average is $115.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

