Automata Network Price Tops $0.14 (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $23.41 million and $3.07 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network (CRYPTO:ATA) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2021. Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Automata Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Automata Network is a decentralized service protocol that provides a privacy middleware layer for dApps across multiple blockchains. It enables several privacy use-cases such as Anonymous Voting and MEV (Maximal Extractable Value*) minimization by leveraging on the latest cryptography and privacy-preserving algorithms, along with trusted execution environments. Telegram | Discord | GitHub “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

