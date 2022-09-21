Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Avangrid stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 196.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

