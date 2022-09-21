Avaware (AVE) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Avaware (AVE) traded down 37.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. Avaware has a total market capitalization of $25,652.18 and approximately $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avaware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Avaware has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,545.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00023279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00147526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00278276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00733073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Avaware Profile

AVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avaware

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

