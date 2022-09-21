Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Down 0.8 %

AVGR opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Avinger has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.