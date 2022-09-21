Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Stock Down 0.8 %
AVGR opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Avinger has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.
Institutional Trading of Avinger
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.