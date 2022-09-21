Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 33.81 and last traded at 33.81. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at 32.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of the Philippine Islands from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of 32.84.

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

