Bankroll Vault (VLT) Trading Down 20.7% Over Last Week

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a market cap of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bankroll Vault alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00023111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00150587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00278586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00731450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Coin Profile

VLT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankroll Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bankroll Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankroll Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.