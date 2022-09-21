Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.
Separately, Cowen raised shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.
