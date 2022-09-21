Bay Rivers Group Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.1% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $274.17 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.39 and its 200 day moving average is $300.50. The company has a market capitalization of $280.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

