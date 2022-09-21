Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.0264 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $47,040.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

