Bee Token (BGC) One Day Volume Hits $51,480.00

Bee Token (BGC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Bee Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bee Token has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Bee Token has a total market capitalization of $173,413.47 and $51,480.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00125897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00494480 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00894292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bee Token Coin Profile

Bee Token launched on February 9th, 2022. Bee Token’s total supply is 997,317,955 coins and its circulating supply is 87,791,667 coins. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The official website for Bee Token is beeco.io.

Buying and Selling Bee Token

According to CryptoCompare, “An one-stop-shop e-commerce built on blockchain for a better cross-geography shopping experience. Users can Buy and pay in e-voucher for many branded products, Create customizable e-vouchers to give someone special in NFT, Trade NFT cards on the marketplace.”

