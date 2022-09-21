Beldex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $155.17 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000397 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.