Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 495,398 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $5,610,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,904,000 after acquiring an additional 208,895 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 115,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

