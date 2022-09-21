BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Update

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BIT Mining by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in BIT Mining by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in BIT Mining by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTCM opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. BIT Mining has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.57.

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

