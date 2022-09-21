Bitcoin Asset (BTA) One Day Volume Hits $11,429.00

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Asset has a total market capitalization of $667,663.49 and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Asset coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Asset alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00278249 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001032 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002531 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $849.03 or 0.04485960 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Profile

Bitcoin Asset is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Asset is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinasset and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team Discord | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Asset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.