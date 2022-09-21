Bitcoin Atom Price Down 38.6% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.29 million and $53.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000087 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.