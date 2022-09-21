BitSong Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.50 Million (BTSG)

BitSong (BTSG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, BitSong has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One BitSong coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSong has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $8,775.00 worth of BitSong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitSong

BitSong’s genesis date was February 10th, 2021. BitSong’s total supply is 134,090,668 coins and its circulating supply is 78,525,962 coins. BitSong’s official website is bitsong.io. BitSong’s official Twitter account is @BitSongOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitSong is https://reddit.com/r/bitsong.

Buying and Selling BitSong

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSong is a project dedicated to musicians and listeners and will generate profit for the artist and the users who listen to their songs while creating a money-saving opportunity for advertisers. On the BitSong platform, you will be able to produce songs in which an advertiser can attach advertisements and users can access from any device. For each advertisement listened, the artist and the listener will get up to 90% of the profits invested by the advertiser The user will be paid for the “User Attention”, the producer will receive earnings in real time, the advertiser will be able to optimize the campaign after viewing the reports.”

