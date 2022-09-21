BitTube Market Capitalization Tops $197,054.15 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $197,054.15 and approximately $114.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00019162 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000399 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 354,485,890 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

