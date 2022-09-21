Blackboxstocks (BLBX) vs. Its Peers Financial Comparison

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Blackboxstocks to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million -$2.62 million -1.96 Blackboxstocks Competitors $2.06 billion $189.21 million 17.49

Blackboxstocks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks Competitors 212 1363 2437 79 2.58

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blackboxstocks and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 613.61%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 32.02%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Blackboxstocks Competitors -18.20% -25.36% -0.10%

Summary

Blackboxstocks peers beat Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.