BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $778,102.12 and approximately $60.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00029820 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,618,085 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.co. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

