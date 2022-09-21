BlackPool (BPT) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

BlackPool (BPT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, BlackPool has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackPool has a total market cap of $519,673.29 and $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackPool coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,926.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005212 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00060383 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007140 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010758 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005546 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00064605 BTC.
BlackPool Profile
BPT is a coin. It launched on January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
