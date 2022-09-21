BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.