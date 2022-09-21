Blockburn Price Tops $0.0000 (BURN)

Blockburn (BURN) traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Blockburn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockburn has a market cap of $25,004.74 and approximately $34.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockburn has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032762 BTC.
Blockburn Coin Profile
Blockburn is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @blockburnHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockburn’s official website is blockburn.io.
Blockburn Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Blockburn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockburn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.