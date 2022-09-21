Bonfida (FIDA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.15 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $18.15 million and $2.27 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonfida has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00128398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00541502 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00886466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bonfida is the full product suite that bridges the gap between Serum, Solana and the user. It's the flagship Serum GUI and bring first of its kind Solana data analytics to the field. Its API is used by some of the largest market makers in the space and has seen a growth of requests of 25% week over week.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonfida directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonfida should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonfida using one of the exchanges listed above.

