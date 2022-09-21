Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINGet Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 6.0 %

BLIN stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.57.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgeline Digital

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 67,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $93,178.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,624 shares in the company, valued at $467,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 39,818 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $750,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 236,439 shares of company stock valued at $331,414 over the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLINGet Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

