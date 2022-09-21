Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 6.0 %

BLIN stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 67,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $93,178.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,624 shares in the company, valued at $467,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 67,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $93,178.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,624 shares in the company, valued at $467,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 39,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 236,439 shares of company stock valued at $331,414 over the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

