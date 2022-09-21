Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,383.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 4,942.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 4,615.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 700,551 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 685,696 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,098,475 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 366,438 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DDD opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.86. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.42.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

