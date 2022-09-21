Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT at C$153.70

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$153.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$156.18 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$137.26 and a twelve month high of C$171.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$154.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8604841 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.29, for a total value of C$1,353,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,528,014.72.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

