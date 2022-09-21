Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) PT at C$13.35

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$9.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$13.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.67. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.3299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.95%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

