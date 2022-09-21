Brokerages Set Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Target Price at $43.67

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HMCBF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Home Capital Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

