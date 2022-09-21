Brokerages Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target at $5.31

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 915.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 212.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQ stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.72.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

