Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Target Price at $333.00

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $333.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $258.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.28.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

