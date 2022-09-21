Brokerages Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Target Price at $8.60

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Radius Health

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radius Health Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 7.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 23.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

