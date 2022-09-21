Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,895 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.2 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NOC opened at $494.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

