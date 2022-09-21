BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a report issued on Monday, September 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.58.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$92.92 on Tuesday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$125.00. The stock has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$94.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

