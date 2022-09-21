BSClaunch Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $13,571.98 and approximately $174.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00061058 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010864 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00064002 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2021. BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BSClaunch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged). Telegram | Reddit | Github | LinkedIn | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSClaunch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSClaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

