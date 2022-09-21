Burp (BURP) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Burp (BURP) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Burp has a total market capitalization of $285,453.88 and $268,489.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burp has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Burp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Burp Profile

Burp is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2021. The Reddit community for Burp is https://reddit.com/r/big_town_chef and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

