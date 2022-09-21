Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 213,296 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 530,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,296 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $31,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,405,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,541,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FTSM stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.