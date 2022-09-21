Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.50% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $21,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOA opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $63.29. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.