Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,875 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $23,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 725,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 142,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 107,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 81,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

